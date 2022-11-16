Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Purchased by Cibc World Market Inc.

Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $8,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Constellation Brands by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,601,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,902,327,000 after acquiring an additional 313,344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,738,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,703,724,000 after acquiring an additional 140,074 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,203,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,119,724,000 after acquiring an additional 392,964 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Constellation Brands by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,376,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,412,000 after purchasing an additional 176,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,849,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,051,000 after purchasing an additional 12,772 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

STZ stock opened at $243.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 785.35, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $207.59 and a 1-year high of $261.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 19.05%. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 300.01%.

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

