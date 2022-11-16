Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Short Interest Update

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 387,700 shares, a decline of 24.1% from the October 15th total of 510,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 102,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCSI. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Consensus Cloud Solutions from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ CCSI traded up 4.38 during trading on Tuesday, reaching 62.04. 71,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,795. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 51.70 and a 200-day moving average price of 50.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.14. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a fifty-two week low of 37.75 and a fifty-two week high of 66.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 9.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,422,000 after purchasing an additional 14,144 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,706,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,035,000 after purchasing an additional 88,731 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,156,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions by 12.3% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,018,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,213,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

