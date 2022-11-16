Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.99

Conrad Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.99 and traded as low as $16.50. Conrad Industries shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.97 and a 200-day moving average of $16.78. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Conrad Industries (OTCMKTS:CNRD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Conrad Industries had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm had revenue of $56.25 million during the quarter.

Conrad Industries, Inc engages in the construction, conversion, and repair of various steel and aluminum marine vessels in the United States. The company builds harbor tugs; specialty barges, such as crane, deck, ABS class, dry bulk cargo, aggregate, and well stim barges; inland tank, LPG inland tank, LPG pressure, LPG tank, and DS tank barges; and offshore support vessels, including liftboats, crew boats, offshore supply vessels, and offshore tugs, as well as other support equipment, such as deck and crane barges.

