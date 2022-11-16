CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.20-$3.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.17 billion-$1.23 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.21 billion. CONMED also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.20-3.50 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday.

CONMED Stock Up 1.1 %

CNMD opened at $90.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of -30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. CONMED has a twelve month low of $71.09 and a twelve month high of $155.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CONMED

CONMED ( NYSE:CNMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.23 million. CONMED had a positive return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 7.74%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CONMED will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in CONMED by 0.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 272,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in CONMED by 10.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 32,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in CONMED by 13.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CONMED by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,077,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 30,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 4.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,338,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,654,000 after purchasing an additional 127,857 shares in the last quarter.

About CONMED

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

