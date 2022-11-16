Conflux Trading 9.3% Higher Over Last Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 16th. During the last seven days, Conflux has traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Conflux has a total market cap of $62.61 million and approximately $2.68 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can now be bought for about $0.0299 or 0.00000181 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16,538.95 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000512 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00347146 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023353 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00120300 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.06 or 0.00792125 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $104.30 or 0.00630408 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006012 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.13 or 0.00230447 BTC.

Conflux Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Conflux

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03097753 USD and is up 2.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $3,755,241.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

