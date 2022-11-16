Concurrent Technologies (LON:CNC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $80.32

Concurrent Technologies Plc (LON:CNC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 80.32 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 84.95 ($1.00). Concurrent Technologies shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 45,024 shares.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 78.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 80.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of £58.69 million and a P/E ratio of 4,125.00.

Concurrent Technologies Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of single board computers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers. It offers central processing unit boards; and complementary accessory products, such as switches, storage, and I/O boards.

