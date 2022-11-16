Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE) Short Interest Update

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNCE – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the October 15th total of 1,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days.

Concert Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CNCE traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.96. 295,384 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 466,162. Concert Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $7.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNCE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Concert Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Jonestrading assumed coverage on Concert Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Trading of Concert Pharmaceuticals

Concert Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $620,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,861 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Concert Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Concert Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops novel small molecule drugs for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CTP-543, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of alopecia areata, a serious autoimmune dermatological condition.

