Compound (COMP) Hits Market Cap of $299.99 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 15th. One Compound token can now be purchased for about $41.28 or 0.00244022 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $299.99 million and approximately $29.78 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.66 or 0.00116244 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005877 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00062289 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00028683 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000328 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Compound Token Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

