Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.55

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.55 and last traded at $4.53, with a volume of 641 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Compass Therapeutics from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Compass Therapeutics from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Compass Therapeutics Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.79.

In other Compass Therapeutics news, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $34,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,307,651.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Compass Therapeutics news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 402,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.21 per share, with a total value of $1,290,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,219,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,856,180.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Thomas J. Schuetz acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.27 per share, for a total transaction of $34,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,307,651.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 427,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,670 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMPX. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $55,000. New Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $69,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 81.9% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 52,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 23,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 118.4% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 28,089 shares in the last quarter. 61.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases. The company's product candidates in the clinical stage of development include CTX-009, an investigational bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4/Notch and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137.

