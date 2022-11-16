Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Short Interest Update

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,710,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the October 15th total of 10,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,890,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 4.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,765,448 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $163,452,000 after purchasing an additional 314,925 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,540,558 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,568,000 after acquiring an additional 2,406,601 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,531,799 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $104,529,000 after acquiring an additional 660,711 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,281,717 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,187,000 after acquiring an additional 268,279 shares during the period. Finally, Polunin Capital Partners Ltd boosted its position in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 12.4% in the first quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 5,029,621 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,648,000 after acquiring an additional 554,610 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BVN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

NYSE:BVN opened at $8.11 on Wednesday. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $12.35. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

