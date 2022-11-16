Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 238 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $34,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 6.8% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,728,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 384,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $294,074,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares during the period. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 7.2% during the second quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,450,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 20.2% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Stock Down 1.5 %

BlackRock stock traded down $11.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $729.30. The company had a trading volume of 16,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 936,536. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 3.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $623.81 and its 200-day moving average is $638.71. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $503.12 and a fifty-two week high of $956.63.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $9.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $1.82. BlackRock had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The business had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on BLK. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $540.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $700.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $716.00 to $666.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BlackRock from $773.00 to $754.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $701.54.

Insider Activity at BlackRock

In related news, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,319 shares in the company, valued at $6,433,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total value of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,106 shares in the company, valued at $15,614,007.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $773.41, for a total value of $3,054,969.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,433,997.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,910 shares of company stock valued at $14,070,552 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.