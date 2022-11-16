Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Sells 128,471 Shares of H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA trimmed its position in H World Group Limited (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 469,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,471 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in H World Group were worth $17,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTHT. Serenity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of H World Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,682,000. Capital Group International Inc. CA increased its position in shares of H World Group by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Group International Inc. CA now owns 2,249,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,213,000 after purchasing an additional 429,256 shares during the last quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of H World Group by 2,097.8% during the 2nd quarter. Matthews International Capital Management LLC now owns 406,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,491,000 after purchasing an additional 388,100 shares during the period. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of H World Group by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd now owns 5,522,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,393,000 after buying an additional 369,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA raised its position in H World Group by 52.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 920,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,057,000 after acquiring an additional 316,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC decreased their target price on H World Group from $52.20 to $46.90 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of H World Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.97.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 135,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,773. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. H World Group Limited has a 12-month low of $21.98 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.75 and a beta of 0.93.

H World Group (NASDAQ:HTHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.05). H World Group had a negative net margin of 12.25% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $504.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that H World Group Limited will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H World Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops leased and owned, manachised, and franchised hotels primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company operates hotels under its own brands, such as HanTing Hotel, Ni Hao Hotel, Hi Inn, Elan Hotel, Zleep Hotels, Ibis Hotel, JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway Hotel, Ibis Styles Hotel, CitiGO Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, IntercityHotel, Manxin Hotel, Mercure Hotel, Madison Hotel, Novotel Hotel, Joya Hotel, Blossom House, Steigenberger Hotels & Resorts, MAXX by Steigenberger, Jaz in the City, Grand Mercure, Steigenberger Icon, and Song Hotels.

