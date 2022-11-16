Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Raises Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 975,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,966 shares during the quarter. MetLife makes up approximately 1.6% of Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA owned 0.12% of MetLife worth $61,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in MetLife by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department acquired a new position in shares of MetLife in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on MetLife from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on MetLife from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.92.

MetLife Stock Up 0.1 %

MetLife Dividend Announcement

Shares of MetLife stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $74.35. 94,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,452,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $58.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.07. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $75.63.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

