Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 5,225 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,225 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TSM. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 34,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,786,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,594,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,871,000 after buying an additional 317,371 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Ulrich Consultants & Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the second quarter worth $1,870,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 14,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.99. 914,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,416,259. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.25. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $59.43 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The firm has a market cap of $414.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3392 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 23.26%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

