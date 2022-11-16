Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Buys 11,027 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,027 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.6% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,940,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 396.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 344,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,417,000 after purchasing an additional 36,673 shares during the period. Mattern Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 11.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,584,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,455,000 after purchasing an additional 255,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

NYSE:ICE traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $105.03. 54,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,925,181. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.56. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $138.46.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $118.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares in the company, valued at $4,253,235. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 87,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.95, for a total value of $8,296,446.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,255,207 shares in the company, valued at $119,181,904.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $262,500.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 40,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,253,235. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,977 shares of company stock worth $8,998,814 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

Featured Articles

