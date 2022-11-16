Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA Acquires 3,518 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA boosted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,518 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in TE Connectivity by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 2,580.0% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 268 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 90.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $126.73. The company had a trading volume of 40,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,812,928. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a twelve month low of $104.76 and a twelve month high of $166.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $122.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TE Connectivity news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,242,165.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,929 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,216. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.