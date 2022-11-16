Compagnie Financière Richemont SA to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:CFRUY)

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note issued on Monday, November 14th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.63 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.57. The consensus estimate for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s current full-year earnings is $0.59 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Compagnie Financière Richemont’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFRUY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 125 to CHF 137 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 119 to CHF 135 in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 135 to CHF 146 in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Compagnie Financière Richemont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.71.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Stock Down 0.8 %

Compagnie Financière Richemont Cuts Dividend

Shares of CFRUY stock opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.67. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a twelve month low of $9.27 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1231 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Compagnie Financière Richemont Company Profile

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

Further Reading

