Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Stock Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 6.4% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 10.7% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 897 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 5.6% in the second quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management grew its stake in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 8,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% in the second quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GPN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $232.00 to $224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Global Payments to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

Global Payments Stock Performance

In related news, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $95.26 per share, for a total transaction of $499,829.22. Following the purchase, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GPN stock traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $99.68. The stock had a trading volume of 81,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,884. The stock has a market cap of $26.95 billion, a PE ratio of 464.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.99 and a 52-week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 0.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 454.57%.

Global Payments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Featured Stories

