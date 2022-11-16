Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Trims Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas cut its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,315 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,609 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy makes up about 1.6% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Trust Co grew its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 8,099 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Shelton Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shelton Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 452 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO traded down $4.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $136.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,895,631. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.08 and a 200-day moving average of $117.75. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $65.13 and a 12 month high of $146.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported $7.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.43 by ($1.29). Valero Energy had a return on equity of 43.20% and a net margin of 5.53%. The firm had revenue of $44.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 50.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 28.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 16.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 37,567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $4,771,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 569,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,362,822. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on VLO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.69.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.