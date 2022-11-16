Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 500 Shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas trimmed its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9,404.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 16,173,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,512,000 after buying an additional 16,002,843 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,115,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,759,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,643,000 after buying an additional 601,270 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,626,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,647,000 after buying an additional 361,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $11,054,000.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

BATS:IDV traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.30. 1,733,201 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average of $26.77. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93.

About iShares International Select Dividend ETF

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

