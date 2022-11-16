Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 482 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lowered its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,019 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 482 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Salesforce were worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.29.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total transaction of $104,643.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,179.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.26, for a total value of $421,498.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,087,548,299.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 73,135 shares of company stock valued at $11,418,887 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Salesforce stock traded down $7.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.32. 190,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,514,681. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.04 and a twelve month high of $309.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a PE ratio of 300.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the CRM provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

