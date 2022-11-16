Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Sells 166 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,684 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Boeing were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Boeing by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,182 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth $977,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 41.2% in the 2nd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA traded down $2.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $173.07. The company had a trading volume of 116,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,182,566. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $232.95. The company has a market cap of $102.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.56 and its 200-day moving average is $145.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($6.25). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -8.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BA shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.18.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

