Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Has $414,000 Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas grew its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,626 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ACG Wealth bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 101.5% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. 51.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Anthony Sanzio sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.35, for a total value of $170,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,445 shares in the company, valued at $683,970.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 21.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,686. Campbell Soup has a one year low of $39.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 25.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.90.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

