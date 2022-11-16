Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas lifted its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 2.1% of Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 605,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,847,000 after buying an additional 7,076 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 45.3% in the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 14,116 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 4,404 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 19.8% in the second quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 266,146 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,793,000 after purchasing an additional 44,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% in the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

XOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.95.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total value of $276,175.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,801,850.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

XOM traded down $1.33 on Wednesday, reaching $112.80. The company had a trading volume of 433,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,051,540. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.69 and a 200-day moving average of $94.92. The company has a market capitalization of $464.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $57.96 and a one year high of $114.66.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $4.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $1.00. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $112.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. This is a boost from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.73%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Stories

