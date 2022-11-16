Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas Boosts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas boosted its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Bank of America by 9,477.3% during the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 14,448,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297,496 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 3,474.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 11,658,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,332,721 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth approximately $395,481,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 10,232.5% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,043,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Stock Performance

BAC traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.43. 749,534 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,917,764. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.28 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.98 and its 200 day moving average is $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

