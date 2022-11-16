Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 367,600 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the October 15th total of 437,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 123,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Columbus McKinnon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,791,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,109,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,047,000 after acquiring an additional 210,089 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $4,663,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the 2nd quarter worth $3,543,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 734.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 114,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,262,000 after acquiring an additional 101,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Columbus McKinnon Stock Up 4.3 %

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Shares of CMCO traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, hitting $32.50. 166,688 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,702. The company has a market capitalization of $930.48 million, a PE ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.39. Columbus McKinnon has a one year low of $23.54 and a one year high of $51.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

See Also

