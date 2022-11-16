Colliers Securities Trims Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) Target Price to $13.00

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Colliers Securities to $13.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.30% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Whitestone REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Whitestone REIT in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Whitestone REIT from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.88.

WSR traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 2,050 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 221,269. Whitestone REIT has a twelve month low of $8.15 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The company has a market cap of $454.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.36.

Whitestone REIT engages in the operation of commercial properties in culturally diverse markets of major metropolitan areas. The company was founded on August 20, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

