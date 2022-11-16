Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Short Interest Update

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the October 15th total of 317,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Colliers International Group Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:CIGI traded down $1.49 on Wednesday, hitting $93.95. 2,823 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. Colliers International Group has a 1 year low of $84.16 and a 1 year high of $158.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.47. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 66.28 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CIGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $142.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,166,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $236,895,000 after buying an additional 286,858 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Colliers International Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,217,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,581,000 after purchasing an additional 20,576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 5.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 864,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,817,000 after purchasing an additional 42,500 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. CDAM UK Ltd now owns 604,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,810,000 after purchasing an additional 13,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 4.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 602,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,510,000 after purchasing an additional 23,091 shares during the period. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.