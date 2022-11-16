Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW) Short Interest Update

Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the October 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Colicity Stock Performance

Shares of COLIW stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 28,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605. Colicity has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Colicity stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLIW – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 211,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

