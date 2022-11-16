Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Short Interest Down 18.9% in October

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 15th total of 1,690,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 299,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Cohu to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $51,726.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 53,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,629.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $370,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at $9,240,121. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $51,726.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 53,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,766,629.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,336 shares of company stock valued at $781,543. Insiders own 2.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 166.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 444.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 185.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cohu by 209.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COHU traded up $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $36.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,818. Cohu has a 12-month low of $24.06 and a 12-month high of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.23 and a 200-day moving average of $28.48.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors.

