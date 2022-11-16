Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the scientific and technical instruments company on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is an increase from Cognex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07.

Cognex has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. Cognex has a payout ratio of 19.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cognex to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $51.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.13. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $84.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.32 and a beta of 1.59.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares during the last quarter. 90.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

