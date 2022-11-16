Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a decrease of 9.4% from the October 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cogent Communications

In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,803,342.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Marc Montagner acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.88 per share, with a total value of $548,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,114.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total transaction of $253,897.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Cogent Communications by 862.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

CCOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Shares of CCOI traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.91. The company had a trading volume of 252,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,026. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.11. Cogent Communications has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $80.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 119.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.33.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.915 dividend. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 754.18%.

Cogent Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.