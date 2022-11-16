CNB Bank Sells 500 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

CNB Bank lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 139,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 11,091 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,236,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,143,000 after buying an additional 99,957 shares in the last quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Ally Invest Advisors Inc. now owns 867,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,111,000 after buying an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 214,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 7,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 398,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,578,000 after buying an additional 3,926 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $39.67 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $34.88 and a 52 week high of $52.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.59 and a 200 day moving average of $40.27.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

