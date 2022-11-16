CNB Bank Purchases Shares of 282 The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 1st quarter valued at $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,589,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Boston Beer by 119.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 92,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,943,000 after acquiring an additional 50,384 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 3,954.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,877,000 after acquiring an additional 49,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Beer by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 275,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,065,000 after acquiring an additional 24,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total value of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,301 shares of company stock valued at $2,179,060. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $331.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boston Beer to $320.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Boston Beer to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $384.00 to $341.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $355.80.

NYSE:SAM opened at $387.27 on Wednesday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $287.00 and a fifty-two week high of $547.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 180.97 and a beta of 0.97.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The company had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

