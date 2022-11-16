CNB Bank Purchases New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

CNB Bank purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 700 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 202.8% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 539 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy during the first quarter worth about $35,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com cut Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.76.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $73.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.01. The company has a market cap of $48.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.45. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.55 and a one year high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.