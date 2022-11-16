CNB Bank Purchases New Shares in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,324,000. Holistic Financial Partners purchased a new stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 20.05% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Stock Performance

MBT opened at $5.50 on Wednesday. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $10.07. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, internet access, broadband, pay TV, and various value-added services through wireless and fixed lines; fintech services; and B2B cloud, and digital solutions, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

