CNB Bank Has $98,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

CNB Bank increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Microchip Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 84.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 2.7 %

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Microchip Technology news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at $2,570,289.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,410,063.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,306 shares of company stock valued at $290,310 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microchip Technology stock opened at $76.94 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12 month low of $54.33 and a 12 month high of $90.00. The stock has a market cap of $42.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.51.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.328 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

