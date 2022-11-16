CNB Bank Has $58,000 Holdings in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

CNB Bank boosted its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 4,034.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,251 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $58,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LUMN. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 18.4% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 118,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,000 after buying an additional 18,429 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 4.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 205,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 7,873 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 39.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 169,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after buying an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 3.1% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 56,063 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Martha Helena Bejar acquired 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director T Michael Glenn bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.92 per share, with a total value of $118,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 136,414 shares in the company, valued at $807,570.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martha Helena Bejar purchased 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.36 per share, for a total transaction of $79,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,430 shares in the company, valued at $645,094.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lumen Technologies Price Performance

LUMN has been the topic of several research reports. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on Lumen Technologies to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Lumen Technologies from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.14.

Shares of LUMN opened at $6.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.75. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.68 and a 52-week high of $14.18.

Lumen Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

Lumen Technologies Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

Further Reading

