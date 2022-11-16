CNB Bank Grows Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 314 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. CNB Bank’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $66,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.2% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Automatic Data Processing news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,091 shares of company stock valued at $23,026,905. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have recently commented on ADP. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.55.

ADP stock opened at $253.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.11.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

