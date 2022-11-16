CNB Bank Boosts Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 1,412.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the quarter. CNB Bank’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWM. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 50,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 55.6% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 4,595 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 474,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth about $767,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 218,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 8,293 shares during the period. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HWM shares. Vertical Research dropped their target price on Howmet Aerospace to $45.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.41 and a 52 week high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.61.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is 15.53%.

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

