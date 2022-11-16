CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities researchers at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.11) target price on shares of CMC Markets in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

CMC Markets Stock Down 9.4 %

CMCX opened at GBX 242.75 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 232.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 257.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.17. CMC Markets has a twelve month low of GBX 205 ($2.41) and a twelve month high of GBX 323.50 ($3.80). The firm has a market cap of £679.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 971.01.

Insider Buying and Selling

CMC Markets Company Profile

In related news, insider David Fineberg purchased 136 shares of CMC Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($349.99). In other CMC Markets news, insider Euan Marshall bought 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 250 ($2.94) per share, for a total transaction of £300 ($352.53). Also, insider David Fineberg bought 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 219 ($2.57) per share, for a total transaction of £297.84 ($349.99). Insiders have purchased a total of 388 shares of company stock worth $89,616 in the last 90 days.

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, including indices, foreign currencies, commodities, cryptocurrencies, shares and ETFs, and treasuries through its trading platform.

