Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Lowered to $1.80 at Citigroup

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $1.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.

Clover Health Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clover Health Investments

About Clover Health Investments

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLOV. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 11,976 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 79,200 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 244,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 68,101 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 51,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 10,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 703,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after buying an additional 48,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.75% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.

