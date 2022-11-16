Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) Price Target Lowered to $1.80 at Citigroup

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $3.50 to $1.80 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CLOV. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.00 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Clover Health Investments from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.22.
Clover Health Investments Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CLOV opened at $1.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.32. Clover Health Investments has a 1-year low of $1.22 and a 1-year high of $7.16. The stock has a market cap of $702.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.95.
About Clover Health Investments
Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a medicare advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its Clover Assistant, a software platform that provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for medicare-eligible consumers. It also focuses on non-insurance businesses.
