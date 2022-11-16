Clover Finance (CLV) Price Down 0.1% Over Last Week

Clover Finance (CLV) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. Clover Finance has a market cap of $60.20 million and approximately $128,635.18 worth of Clover Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Clover Finance has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Clover Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000360 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Clover Finance Profile

Clover Finance’s genesis date was May 17th, 2021. Clover Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Clover Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Clover Finance is clover.finance.

Clover Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Clover is a Substrate-based Polkadot parachain. Clover is committed to providing easy-to-use blockchain infrastructure and creating a one-stop comprehensive infrastructure platform, which aims to reduce the threshold and cost for developers while bringing them great returns.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clover Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clover Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clover Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

