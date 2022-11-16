CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

Shares of DOC remained flat at C$0.23 on Wednesday. 112,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$67.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.

About CloudMD Software & Services

CloudMD Software & Services ( CVE:DOC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$40.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$41.48 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CloudMD Software & Services will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.

