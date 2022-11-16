CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Price Target Cut to C$0.25 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$0.40 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.70% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CloudMD Software & Services in a report on Friday, September 16th. Bloom Burton lowered shares of CloudMD Software & Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th.
CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance
Shares of DOC remained flat at C$0.23 on Wednesday. 112,676 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,919. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42. CloudMD Software & Services has a 12 month low of C$0.20 and a 12 month high of C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$67.51 million and a PE ratio of -1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.36.
About CloudMD Software & Services
CloudMD Software & Services Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Clinic Services & Pharmacies, Digital Health Services, and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health support, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, and absence management and occupational health.
See Also
- Why Lowe’s Is Up And Home Depot Down
- The TJX Companies Could Break Out To New Highs
- Gold Rush: Newmont Corp. is Starting to Sparkle
- Will It Be Smooth Sailing For Carnival After 56% One-Month Rally?
- Four Healthcare Stocks To Watch This Week
Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.