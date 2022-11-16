Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Stake Increased by United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 267,237 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,900 shares during the period. Cloudflare comprises about 0.7% of United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund owned approximately 0.08% of Cloudflare worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 93.8% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $42,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $47,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the first quarter worth $60,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 325.9% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 575 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

NET stock traded down $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.92. The company had a trading volume of 78,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,356,545. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.71 and a 200 day moving average of $56.31. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $221.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $3,453,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Cloudflare news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $815,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,737.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $3,453,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 388,804 shares of company stock valued at $21,702,823 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $150.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.84.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

