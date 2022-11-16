Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN) Short Interest Update

Clene Inc. (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,380,000 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 2,990,000 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 386,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.8 days.

Clene Stock Performance

CLNN stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.05. The stock had a trading volume of 220,244 shares, compared to its average volume of 516,758. Clene has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64. The firm has a market cap of $77.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.15.

Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Clene had a negative net margin of 5,580.14% and a negative return on equity of 4,043.36%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clene will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Clene

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CLNN shares. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Clene from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Clene from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Oppenheimer cut Clene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on Clene from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

In other Clene news, Director David J. Matlin bought 2,871,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.01 per share, for a total transaction of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,293,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,620.84. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David J. Matlin purchased 2,871,287 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,899,999.87. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,293,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,346,620.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John Henry Stevens purchased 47,662 shares of Clene stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.85 per share, for a total transaction of $183,498.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 335,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,290,650.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Clene by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 903,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 20,627 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Clene in the second quarter valued at about $620,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Clene by 23.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 31,227 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Clene by 28.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 24,750 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clene in the second quarter worth about $164,000. Institutional investors own 5.65% of the company’s stock.

Clene Company Profile

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

