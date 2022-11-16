Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Shares of Clearfield, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) rose 6.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $95.20 and last traded at $95.20. Approximately 6,377 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 232,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $89.73.

CLFD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.36.

In other Clearfield news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total value of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,984 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Clearfield during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Clearfield in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Clearfield in the third quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 48.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

