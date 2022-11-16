Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clearfield Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $130.01.

In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 54.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 3.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 8,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 0.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,015 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,373,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Clearfield by 6.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,786 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

