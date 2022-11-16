Clearfield (CLFD) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 17th. Analysts expect Clearfield to post earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Clearfield Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Clearfield stock opened at $95.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $100.82 and a 200-day moving average of $86.36. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.33. Clearfield has a 1-year low of $44.15 and a 1-year high of $130.01.
Insider Transactions at Clearfield
In other news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,951,836.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Roger G. Harding sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.86, for a total transaction of $188,790.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,951,836.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald R. Hayward sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total transaction of $144,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,572. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Clearfield from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clearfield in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $75.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
About Clearfield
Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Clearfield (CLFD)
- Power Integrations Stock Can Power Your Portfolio
- Don’t Chase Walmart Higher, Wait For Extra Low Prices
- Home Depot Results (and Institutions) Are A Catalyst For Lowe’s?
- Agilent Remains In Buy Range Ahead Of Next Week’s Q4 Report
- Three Penny Stocks Making Big Moves In November
Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.