Clarius Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $32,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. O Dell Group LLC boosted its stake in AON by 495.2% in the first quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital purchased a new stake in AON in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

AON Price Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $291.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.27. The company has a market cap of $60.38 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $280.65 and a 200 day moving average of $278.27. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $246.21 and a 52 week high of $341.98.

AON Dividend Announcement

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. AON had a return on equity of 445.81% and a net margin of 22.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on AON in a research report on Monday, September 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $294.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded AON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AON from $302.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $291.72 per share, for a total transaction of $116,688.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,743 shares in the company, valued at $800,187.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AON Profile

Aon Plc operates as a global professional services firm. It provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through the following products and services: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services.

Featured Articles

