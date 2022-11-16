Clarius Group LLC Raises Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Clarius Group LLC grew its position in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 58.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,036 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 13,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BTI shares. StockNews.com cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

British American Tobacco Company Profile

NYSE BTI opened at $38.50 on Wednesday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $33.62 and a fifty-two week high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.52.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

